Democrat presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is getting slammed for a resurfaced video sourced to 2014 in which he tells a group of school children the framers of the Constitution “did not understand that slavery was a bad thing”.

Buttigieg is getting hit hard by black voters, whom he has struggled all his campaign to garner support from.

“…Similarly, the amendment process, they were wise enough to realize that they didn’t have all of the answers and that some things would change. Uh, a good example of this is something like slavery, or civil rights. Uh, for, it’s an embarrassing thing to admit, but the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing and did not respect civil rights. Uh, and yet, they created a framework, uh, so that as the generations came to understand that that was important they could write that into the Constitution to ensure true equal protection for all of us.”

The video was posted on Saturday:

Buttigieg was a Rhodes Scholar who majored in history at Harvard.

Reaction:

Pete Buttigieg, next time you’re in Philadelphia, stop by Front and Chestnut streets. You’ll learn something that apparently was not taught at Harvard. Opposition to #slavery was organized before slaveholder Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence.#400YearsPA pic.twitter.com/74QeezFLLy — Faye M. Anderson (@andersonatlarge) December 30, 2019

Buttigieg: “The people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing.” How the hell is a man with this attitude a leading presidential contender —ahead of Castro, Booker, or even Harris? Democratic Party, please explain!pic.twitter.com/bEhXAotg1Q — Coastal Elite Hotep (@GeekTrader) December 30, 2019

A candidate for Democratic nomination said slaveholders didn’t know slaveholding was wrong. Absolutely incorrect. In original draft of Declaration of Independence, Jefferson condemned King George for the African slave trade in American colonies. They did it for the money. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 30, 2019

EVIL! This bum says this to a room of WHITE children. Even describing it “nonsense” as tho it was a forgivable slight is madness. Peter LIED, He is a LIAR! America knew Slavery was Evil & wrong & did it anyway 4 profit. Thanks 4 the White Power & Privilege Narrative tho, Pete! https://t.co/geHqFx89Wl — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) December 30, 2019

Is there any wonder he fired a black police chief for trying to expose racism in the SBPD/won’t release the tapes? Any wonder he’s being taken seriously by lo key deplorables? Any wonder he equates his struggle w/racism? Any wonder why black ppl will NEVER vote for him? https://t.co/28djwZxPKa — Justice Dems Are Used Colostomy Bags (@icyjuicy) December 29, 2019

Buttigieg keeps speaking and continues to confirm he’ll never be my President. Feel bad for black folks in South Bend, that actually believe he’s an ally. — Mikey73 (@Mikey7314) December 29, 2019

What’s absolutely disgusting is not just this statement itself, but the fact that Cream of Pete is saying it to a bunch of children, on a children’s program where other young people are actually watching and might believe the shit. pic.twitter.com/yedBCEQmzV — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 29, 2019

Good luck with the South Carolina Democrat primary, Mayor Pete.

