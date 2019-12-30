https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/buttigieg-slammed-for-telling-school-kids-framers-of-constitution-didnt-understand-that-slavery-was-a-bad-thing/

Democrat presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is getting slammed for a resurfaced video sourced to 2014 in which he tells a group of school children the framers of the Constitution “did not understand that slavery was a bad thing”.

Buttigieg is getting hit hard by black voters, whom he has struggled all his campaign to garner support from.

“…Similarly, the amendment process, they were wise enough to realize that they didn’t have all of the answers and that some things would change. Uh, a good example of this is something like slavery, or civil rights. Uh, for, it’s an embarrassing thing to admit, but the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing and did not respect civil rights. Uh, and yet, they created a framework, uh, so that as the generations came to understand that that was important they could write that into the Constitution to ensure true equal protection for all of us.”

The video was posted on Saturday:

Buttigieg was a Rhodes Scholar who majored in history at Harvard.

Reaction:

Good luck with the South Carolina Democrat primary, Mayor Pete.

