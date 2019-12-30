It shouldn’t be newsworthy when a mainstream media reporter points out the truth about the current White House, but it is.

President Donald Trump got some unexpected credit from a news network not named “Fox” on Sunday when Major Garrett, the chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, outlined some of the steps the president has taken to help minorities during his time in office and even called them one of the big “undercovered” stories of the Trump era.

It’s definitely not the narrative Democrats are pushing.

In a segment of “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Garrett outlined only a few of Trump’s accomplishments and — in a twist that had to hurt the Democratic Party’s diehard Obamaphiles — noted that the country’s first black president never came close to those achievements.

It’s a record any president would envy.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

The segment included a year-end discussion among the panelists of what stories they thought had been undercovered over the course of 2019.

For Garrett, it was Trump’s work on issues championed in particular by black communities and black lawmakers.

The president has pushed funding for historically black colleges and universities, the criminal justice reforms of the First Step Act and policies aimed at boosting the economies of depressed areas of the country through “opportunity zones” that were included in the Trump tax cuts of 2017.

“That is a legacy on the agenda side that almost any president after three years would want to claim, particularly President Obama,” Garrett said.

“Many of those things were sought, but you know what? Republicans would not go for it.

“Quietly, persistently, President Trump has pushed Republicans in this direction, and I think that’s an undercovered story.”

He had plenty of supporters on social media, too.

Truth bombs from @MajorCBS! I bet the editors at CBS didn’t like it one bit — Mick Fury (@JerusalemFury) December 29, 2019

RELATED: Hecklers Hit Biden on Multiple Different Issues During Campaign Rally Gone Wrong

The facts that Major is listing make the other panelist visibly uncomfortable. — Hectors Fate (@FateHectors) December 29, 2019

The lies and purposeful mischaracterizations of the #DoNothingDemocrats are starting to crack and crumble. They can no longer ignore the easily provable fact that our President is a good person with good ideas and great ability to bring them to fruition. #MAGA #USA 🇺🇸 — Kelly Carl (@KellyCarl12) December 29, 2019

I betcha when his CBS colleagues saw this they burst into flames. — Richard Barnett (@rabarnett65) December 29, 2019

It’s important to note that even Garrett — who has cultivated a solid reputation while covering the White House for Fox News during the Bush administration and the first year of Barack Obama’s presidency — apparently felt it was necessary to preface his remarks by pointing out that he disagreed with some of Trump’s rhetoric. He also had to throw in a jab at nameless “Republicans” being unwilling to work with Obama. (As if the partisan fighting of the Obama years had nothing to do with the man in the Oval Office at the time.)

But it’s still worth pointing out that the audience of a network show as establishment as “Face the Nation” got to hear a point of view that favored the president — from a reporter who was simply stating the facts of the matter.

Do you think black voters will help President Trump win re-election? 97% (28 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

As Garrett said, Trump’s presidency has seen major strides for minorities even beyond the historically low unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics.

Trump has achieved successes in his first term that eluded Obama for the eight mismanaged years of his inept administration — and achieved them in the face of unrelenting opposition from Democrats and media figures like the ones around the table on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Is it any wonder such stories are “undercovered”?

If analyses like Garrett’s start to become more a part of honest political discussion heading into the 2020 presidential race, Democrats who’ve tried mightily for three years to brand Trump as an irredeemable racist to solidify their hold on black votes might find themselves on shaky ground when it comes to the constituencies they’ve taken most for granted.

It shouldn’t be newsworthy when American journalism manages to tell the truth about the presidential administration in power — but in the Trump era, it is.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.