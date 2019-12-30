The IRS Placed Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board

Person Opens Fire In Texas Church — And Multiple Armed Congregants Rush The Shooter

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Blames Anti-Semitic Attacks On Hate ‘Emanating From Washington’

Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage IV Cancer

‘If He’d Take It, Yes’: Biden Open To Nominating Obama For Supreme Court

Texas Pastor Thanks God His Congregants Had The Right To Defend Themselves

BARR: New York Knife Attack Shows The Consequence Of Government Disarming Citizens

Dave Rubin Is On A Crusade Against Big Tech — Here’s How He’s Fighting Back Against Censorship Without Help From The Government

Lawyers Will Ask Supreme Court To End Mandatory Membership, Financial Support Of State Bars

Quarterback Baker Mayfield Argues With Fan During Loss To The Cincinnati Bengals

Chuck Todd Cites Letter That Compares Supporting Trump To Believing In ‘Fairy Tales’ Like ‘Noah’s Ark’

John Kennedy Says Impeachment Trial Could Get Interesting: ‘We Could End Up With A Scenario Where Chuck Caught The Car’

CBS Reporter Says Trump’s Record With Minorities Is One ‘Any President After 3 Years Would Want To Claim’

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Rips Officials After Losing To Clemson

Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Says He Wants To Drink Beer After Bad Season

HUCKABEE: CNN Is Spending Millions To Torture Airport Travelers With Fake News

Union Bosses Allegedly Blew $1 Million On Cigars, Golf And Restaurants

Mexican Cop Arrested In Connection To Massacre Of American Mormon Family

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Topics We Aren’t Allowed To Talk About

The Greatest Hate Crime Hoaxes Of 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Trump’s War Room On Debate Night

Several Recent Investigations Show Just How Little We Understand About Big Tech’s Collection Of Personal Data