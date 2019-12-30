Five people were stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack inside a rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York on Saturday night.

The anti-Semitic attack occurred on the seventh day of Hanukkah.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed five people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest.

Suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested on Saturday in Harlem after fleeing the scene of the attack. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder Sunday afternoon with bail set at $5 million.

This was the eighth anti-Semitic attack in New York City in the last week.

Following the attack former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the current mayor de Blasio got into a Twitter spat.

Rudy Giuliani pointed out de Blasio’s failed policies.

The rise in anti-Semitic violence in NYC is something that could have been stopped at a much earlier stage if the City had a Mayor who embraced the Broken Windows Theory, or at the least, a Mayor who worked full time & paid attention to what was going on. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 29, 2019

Mayor de Blasio hit back by calling Rudy an anti-Semite!

What a surprise: Rudy Giuliani exploiting a tragedy to sow division between New Yorkers and promote himself. It’s what he’s best at. The guy who spent this week spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories over cocktails can take a seat today. https://t.co/DVjZGcLzDH — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 30, 2019

That’s when Rudy scorched de Blasio — A COWARD in that he has yet to condemn anti-semities in his own party who support BDS & similar movements, who’s main objective is to destroy the Jewish Homeland!

…to condemn anti-semities in his own party who support BDS & similar movements, who’s main objective is to destroy the Jewish Homeland. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 30, 2019

That had to leave a mark!

