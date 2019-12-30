https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/coward-who-has-yet-to-condemn-cowards-in-his-own-party-wow-rudy-giuliani-goes-after-de-blasio-for-growing-anti-semitism-in-nyc-and-dnc/

Five people were stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack inside a rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York on Saturday night.
The anti-Semitic attack occurred on the seventh day of Hanukkah.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed five people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest.

Suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested on Saturday in Harlem after fleeing the scene of the attack. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder Sunday afternoon with bail set at $5 million.

This was the eighth anti-Semitic attack in New York City in the last week.

Following the attack former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the current mayor de Blasio got into a Twitter spat.

Rudy Giuliani pointed out de Blasio’s failed policies.

Mayor de Blasio hit back by calling Rudy an anti-Semite!

That’s when Rudy scorched de Blasio — A COWARD in that he has yet to condemn anti-semities in his own party who support BDS & similar movements, who’s main objective is to destroy the Jewish Homeland!

That had to leave a mark!

