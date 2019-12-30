Actor and producer Danny DeVito begged for donations for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign in an email blast on Sunday, asking potential donors to give “anything you can spare.”

“We have to help Bernie become president of the United States in any way we can,” the Dumbo actor wrote in an email blast over the weekend. “My $2,800 is in the coffers. Anything you can spare will help. We can, together, give Bernie a shot at fixing things.”

DeVito, who attended the Sanders campaign rally in Venice, California, last weekend alongside other far-left celebrities like Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins, added that much work needs to be done and that Sanders needs “your bucks to do it.”

“Let’s fight with him for a fair and just democracy. One person, one vote. It is possible,” he continued. “We have a lot of work to do and need your bucks to do it. Like I said, whatever you can spare. Let’s even things out.”

DeVito’s support of the socialist senator comes as no surprise, as the Matilda actor endorsed Sanders’ presidential bid in 2016. He even compared Sanders to a Jedi while introducing him at a rally in St. Louis, Missouri in 2016.

“We need you Obi-Wan,” DeVito said at the time.

The actor’s email came just days before Tuesday’s Federal Election Committee (FEC) fourth-quarter fundraising deadline. The presidential hopeful hauled a hefty $25.3 million in the third quarter — $700k more than his close rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who reported $24.6 million in the third quarter. However, her campaign admitted that her fundraising haul in the fourth quarter dropped to $17 million, news which coincides with her slow slip in the polls.

While the Sanders campaign has yet to release its numbers, he is “expected to remain a financial pacesetter in the 2020 contest” and could report numbers that exceed $26 million in the fourth quarter, according to the New York Times.