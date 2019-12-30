The anti-God, anti-religious left calling out President Donald Trump for the spate of anti-Semitic attacks should be pointing the finger at themselves and the liberal colleges that fund Jewish hatred, according to author David Horowitz on Newsmax TV.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend Jews have ever had in the White House,” Horowitz told Monday’s “Newsmax Now.” “He did what three presidents, [Bill] Clinton, [George W.] Bush, [Barack] Obama, promised to do but didn’t have the balls to do, which was to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, which is the capital.”

Horowitz, who is Jewish, is author of “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America,” which calls out liberal agendas that diminish religion and threaten the fabric of American society.

“All this talk about hate obscures what’s going on,” Horowitz told host John Bachman. “The biggest hate in this country is coming out of the Democratic Party. And the biggest target of hate is the president.”

Horowitz added a call for all of America’s major colleges to denounce the Americans for Justice in Palestine, which he called “a Hamas creation, created by the terrorists, funded by the terrorists.”

