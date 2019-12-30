Saturday night’s brutal stabbings in Monsey were just the latest in a spree of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City.

There were at least eight anti-Semitic attacks in New York City just last week.

On Saturday Tiffany Harris was released without bail after punching and cursing at three Orthodox women, ages 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn the day before. Harris was screaming, “F*** you, Jews!” during her assault on the women.

Eye witness account from last night’s attack on a group of Jewish orthodox women. @NYCMayor Please declare a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/gwQ2YvYYqx — Bryan E. Leib (@realBryanLeib) December 27, 2019

New York City let her back out on the street without bail on Saturday.

Tiffany Harris was then arrested again on Saturday – the day she was released without bail for assaulting three Jewish women.

The New York Post reported:

A Brooklyn miscreant accused of slapping three Orthodox Jewish women last week struck again on Sunday and was busted for assaulting another woman. A day after she was released without bail on charges stemming from the Friday attack, Tiffany Harris was charged with assault for slugging a 35-year-old in the face on Eastern Parkway near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at about 9:15 a.m., according to police. It’s unclear if Sunday’s victim is Jewish — and police weren’t treating the incident as a hate crime. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye from the pummeling, police said.

The post De Blasio’s New York: Woman Released from Jail after Anti-Semitic Attacks on Three Jewish Women Arrested Again on Assault Charges Day After Release appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.