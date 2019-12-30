CNN was slammed on Monday over a segment in which Democrat Samantha Vinograd, who is a paid CNN contributor, suggested without evidence that President Donald Trump was somewhat responsible for the anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City area while also claiming that Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio were doing a good combating the issue.

“I think it’s too hard to quantify but the data could not be clearer: It is clear that we have an anti-Semitism problem in this country and it is clear that we are attacking the problem piecemeal and that is what is so difficult for me to understand as a security analyst,” Vinograd said during a segment on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

Vinograd served on former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council, is a Hillary Clinton donor, and is a Senior Adviser at the Biden Institute.

“But while we can’t identify specific cause, we are not bring the full resources of the U.S. government to bear to address this problem,” Vinograd continued. “We are seeing various action at the state and local level, Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio for example, also said for example that he was instructing schools in the city into integrating more educational aspects into their curricula, but we have not seen the U.S. government address the lessons of countering extremism in a really strategic way and I do not understand why.”

“President Trump has the authority and the ability to call together a whole government approach on this issue and he has failed to do so while concurrently, unfortunately really propagating some anti-Semitic narratives,” Vinograd claimed without evidence.

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck commented on the segment, writing on Twitter: “Despicable partisanship masquerading as objective analysis. Former Obama official/@CNN analyst @Sam_Vinograd just hailed Cuomo & de Blasio for their actions to thwart anti-Semitism in New York, but blamed Trump for not doing enough & ‘propagating anti-Semitic narratives.’”

Despicable partisanship masquerading as objective analysis. Former Obama official/@CNN analyst @Sam_Vinograd just hailed Cuomo & de Blasio for their actions to thwart anti-Semitism in New York, but blamed Trump for not doing enough & “propagating anti-Semitic narratives” pic.twitter.com/bmODlwO9VR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 30, 2019

Seattle-based conservative talk show host Jason Rantz tweeted: “This is so disturbing and disgusting. This hate is driven by anti-Semitic positions ROUTINELY promoted by Progressives. Trump signed an executive order going after the anti-Semitic BDS movement on college campuses — a movement supported by progressives like Tlaib, Omar, & AOC.”

This is so disturbing and disgusting. This hate is driven by anti-Semitic positions ROUTINELY promoted by Progressives. Trump signed an executive order going after the anti-Semitic BDS movement on college campuses — a movement supported by progressives like Tlaib, Omar, & AOC. https://t.co/magT4wUdgU — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 31, 2019