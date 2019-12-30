(CNBC) — Stocks fell from their all-time highs on Monday as investors took off some risk on the second-to-last trading day of a record-breaking year for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 183.12 points, or 0.6%, to 28,462.14, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, or 18.73 points, to 3,221.29. The two indices suffered their worst day in four weeks. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%, or 60.62 points, to 8,945.99, after topping 9,000 for the first time ever last week.

Tech was the worst-performing sector among the 11 S&P 500 groupings. Some of the biggest winners of the year, including Microsoft, Visa and J.P. Morgan, all finished the session in the red as investors took profits. Microsoft and Visa were among the top three gainers in the Dow this year, rallying 55% and 42%, respectively.

Read the full story ›