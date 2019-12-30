President Donald Trump will be holding a massive campaign rally on January 14 in Wisconsin — the same day as the Democrat primary debate in Iowa.

Ratings for the Democrat debates have already plummeted, with the December event drawing the smallest audience to date.

Trump’s campaign announced the rally on Monday, noting the surge in Wisconsin jobs since Trump took office.

“President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” Michael Glassner, the campaign’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.’”

The rally will be held at the University of Wisconsin’s Panther arena in Milwaukee, which can hold 12,700 people.



Earlier this month, Trump held a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which was viewed by 12,000 at the event, 30,000 on YouTube Livestream, and 2.1 million on Facebook.

