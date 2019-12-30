Not only did Paul Pelosi Jr. get paid thousands for a no-show job which he wasn’t qualified in an effort to buy influence with his politician parent. The same company that paid him is connected to the Clintons as well.

We reported yesterday that Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul is also on the board of an energy company.

Paul Pelosi Jr. also traveled to Ukraine for his work.

AND — Better Yet — Speaker Nancy Pelosi even appears in the company’s video ad!

According to Patrick Howley at National File Speaker Pelosi’s son Paul Jr. was an executive at Viscoil.

Paul Jr. traveled to Ukraine in 2017.

BOOM: Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE! And Nancy Pelosi appeared in a promotional video for the company!https://t.co/wlndLhPqLe — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 3, 2019

Shortly after his mother Nancy Pelosi became the first woman speaker, Paul Pelosi Jr., was hired by InfoUSA for $180,000 a year as its vice president for Strategic Planning in 2007.

Pelosi kept his other full-time day job as a mortgage loan officer for Countrywide Loans in California. And, unlike all of the other InfoUSA employees, Paul Pelosi did not report to work at the company’s headquarters in Omaha.

It must be nice being the spawn of a powerful Democrat politician.

Newsmax reported on Paul Pelosi’s shady dealings in 2007:

The firm InfoUSA, headed by major Clinton backer Vinod Gupta, has placed Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., on its payroll – even though he has no experience in the company’s main business activities, NewsMax has learned. As NewsMax previously reported, InfoUSA repeatedly rented marketing databases to unscrupulous persons who used the information to defraud the unsuspecting elderly, investigators found. The company is also under fire in a shareholder lawsuit which alleges that Gupta is appropriating company funds for personal use and his political pet projects. Shareholder critics are furious that Gupta had InfoUsa pay former President Bill Clinton $2.1 million in “consulting fees” since he left the White House, with another $1.2 million promised. Pelosi’s son Paul acknowledged he has also been taking trips on corporate jets provided by Info USA. Just four weeks after Nancy Pelosi became speaker of the House this past January, Gupta and InfoUSA hired her son as a senior vice president. He told NewsMax InfoUsa pays him $180,000 a year. Even though his job with InfoUSA is considered full-time, Paul Pelosi continues another full-time job, as a home loan officer at Countrywide Home Loans, part of Countrywide Financial, in San Mateo, a suburb of San Francisco. While InfoUSA is based in Omaha, Pelosi said he reports to a small InfoUSA office in San Mateo. In two interviews, Paul Pelosi confirmed that Gupta hired him as senior vice president for strategic development starting Feb. 1, just after Pelosi’s mother took the gavel as speaker on Jan. 4. He said his mother is aware of his new job. A person familiar with the arrangement says Gupta treats Pelosi as a “trophy” and has the Speaker’s son accompany him at high profile meetings around the country. Pelosi denied the suggestion he is being used because of his family ties. “I don’t think that’s really what happens,” he said.

Today we find out that the company that paid the younger Pelosi money for doing nothing is also connected to the Clintons. In a court ruling from 2008, the Clintons were benefactors of InfoUSA as well.

President Clinton was paid by InfoUSA for consulting arrangements from 2002 to 2005. Also, in 2002, Vinod Gupta granted options of the Company’s stock to former President Clinton, as a third-party consultant, without proper authorization and approval.

We also know from the far-left Washington Post that Gupta also gave between $1 and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Inc.com had more on the relationship with Gupta and the Clintons:

How about this for a story? A man leaves India for Omaha with $58 in his pocket. He starts a company in 1972 that reaches peak revenue of $400 million, spends a night in the Lincoln bedroom, puts Bill Clinton on its payroll, sails Bill on his 80-foot yacht with an all-female crew, and flies Hillary Clinton to campaign events on his corporate jet. And he’s as happy as a clam — despite getting sued by shareholders, being pushed out as CEO, incurring over $12 million in debts to settle shareholder lawsuits, and using insurance to pay $13 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he sold his company — netting him $150 million for his 40% stake — at too low a price. The man is Vinod Gupta, former CEO of InfoUSA, a company that built a database that marketers use to sell everything from consumer products to politicians. Gupta got himself into a larger-than-life heap of trouble. According to the New York Times, a 2006 lawsuit filed against Gupta by disgruntled shareholders — Connecticut-based hedge funds, Dolphin Limited Partnership and Cardinal Capital Management — charged that Bill Clinton and current presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton, took a January 2002 family vacation to Acapulco on InfoUSA’s private jet — costing the then-public company $146,866. Gupta also financed a voyage for Bill on American Princess, the $3 million, 80-foot yacht with an all-female crew bought with InfoUSA funds, according to the lawsuit. He helped Hillary as well. In January 2004 InfoUSA paid $18,480 — about $2,000 of which was reimbursed — to fly Mrs. Clinton “and her four-person entourage” to New York from New Mexico, where she had made a campaign appearance and attended a book signing, according to the lawsuit. But that was only the tip of the iceberg. As the Times wrote, “InfoUSA paid Mr. Clinton more than $2 million for consulting services, and spent almost $900,000 to fly him around the world for his presidential foundation work and to fly Mrs. Clinton to campaign events [when she was running for Senate in New York].”

Of course the Pelosi’s and Clintons used their positions in politics as racketeering enterprises making millions. It’s what the Bidens and all Democrats do.

Hat tip Charles Ortel and Kevin O.

The post EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi’s Son Paul Jr. Was Paid Thousands By Same Firm That Paid the Clintons Millions! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.