Garoppolo Shines…

-
Total Yards
- SF398
- 348SEA
-
Turnovers
-
Possession
32:5627:04
-
1st Downs
- SF18
- 27SEA
CenturyLink Field
Coverage: NBC
- Seattle, WA 98134
- Line: SF -3.5
- Over/Under: 47
Attendance: 69,162
100%
Capacity: 68,740
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|49ers
|10
|3
|6
|7
|26
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|7
|14
|21
|first Quarter
|SF
|SEA
|
FG
7:35
Robbie Gould 47 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 50 yards, 6:14
|3
|0
|
TD
0:24
Deebo Samuel 30 Yd Run (Robbie Gould Kick)
8 plays, 94 yards, 4:32
|10
|0
|second Quarter
|SF
|SEA
|
FG
5:44
Robbie Gould 30 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 71 yards, 5:43
|13
|0
|third Quarter
|SF
|SEA
|
TD
5:46
Tyler Lockett 14 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Jason Myers Kick)
11 plays, 62 yards, 7:07
|13
|7
|
TD
3:25
Raheem Mostert 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:21
|19
|7
|fourth Quarter
|SF
|SEA
|
TD
9:55
Marshawn Lynch 1 Yd Run (Jason Myers Kick)
14 plays, 75 yards, 8:30
|19
|14
|
TD
5:51
Raheem Mostert 13 Yd Run (Robbie Gould Kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 4:04
|26
|14
|
TD
3:36
DK Metcalf 14 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Jason Myers Kick)
7 plays, 60 yards, 2:15
|26
|21
-
Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate anything
Kyle Shanahan says he wasn’t ready to celebrate anything on the chaotic final play because he’s experience this kind of ending before.
-
Bosa on 49ers’ win: ‘I thought we lost’
Nick Bosa thought the 49ers lost on the chaotic Jacob Hollister pass but was excited to find out his team stopped Hollister before the goal line.
-
49ers use ground game to beat Seahawks, win NFC East
The 49ers use the running game to score three touchdowns along with a huge stop in the final seconds to defeat the Seahawks and win the NFC East on the road.
-
2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture and coverage on each team.
-
49ers survive Seahawks to win NFC West, No. 1 seed
The 49ers stopped the Seahawks at the goal line on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to win 26-21 and clinch the NFC West along with the conference’s No. 1 seed.
-
49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed with 26-21 win over Seahawks
The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997.