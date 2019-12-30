Garoppolo Shines…

Garoppolo Shines…
  • Total Yards

    • SF398
    • 348SEA

  • Turnovers

  • Possession

    32:5627:04

  • 1st Downs

    • SF18
    • 27SEA

CenturyLink Field

Coverage: NBC

  • Seattle, WA 98134
  • Line: SF -3.5
  • Over/Under: 47

Attendance: 69,162

100%

Capacity: 68,740

49ers stop Hollister at goal line on chaotic final play

49ers stop Hollister at goal line on chaotic final play

0:55

Samuel pulls off incredible spin move for TD

Samuel pulls off incredible spin move for TD

0:28

49ers use ground game to beat Seahawks, win NFC East

49ers use ground game to beat Seahawks, win NFC East

2:05

Skittles fly on field after Lynch’s first TD

Skittles fly on field after Lynch’s first TD

0:39

Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate anything

Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate anything

0:23
1 2 3 4 T
49ers 10 3 6 7 26
Seahawks 0 0 7 14 21
first Quarter SF SEA

FG

7:35

Robbie Gould 47 Yd Field Goal

10 plays, 50 yards, 6:14

 3 0

TD

0:24

Deebo Samuel 30 Yd Run (Robbie Gould Kick)

8 plays, 94 yards, 4:32

 10 0
second Quarter SF SEA

FG

5:44

Robbie Gould 30 Yd Field Goal

11 plays, 71 yards, 5:43

 13 0
third Quarter SF SEA

TD

5:46

Tyler Lockett 14 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Jason Myers Kick)

11 plays, 62 yards, 7:07

 13 7

TD

3:25

Raheem Mostert 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)

5 plays, 75 yards, 2:21

 19 7
fourth Quarter SF SEA

TD

9:55

Marshawn Lynch 1 Yd Run (Jason Myers Kick)

14 plays, 75 yards, 8:30

 19 14

TD

5:51

Raheem Mostert 13 Yd Run (Robbie Gould Kick)

7 plays, 75 yards, 4:04

 26 14

TD

3:36

DK Metcalf 14 Yd pass from Russell Wilson (Jason Myers Kick)

7 plays, 60 yards, 2:15

 26 21

Data is currently unavailable.

  • Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate anything

    Kyle Shanahan says he wasn’t ready to celebrate anything on the chaotic final play because he’s experience this kind of ending before.

  • Bosa on 49ers’ win: ‘I thought we lost’

    Nick Bosa thought the 49ers lost on the chaotic Jacob Hollister pass but was excited to find out his team stopped Hollister before the goal line.

  • 49ers use ground game to beat Seahawks, win NFC East

    The 49ers use the running game to score three touchdowns along with a huge stop in the final seconds to defeat the Seahawks and win the NFC East on the road.

  • 2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage

    From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture and coverage on each team.

  • 49ers survive Seahawks to win NFC West, No. 1 seed

    The 49ers stopped the Seahawks at the goal line on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to win 26-21 and clinch the NFC West along with the conference’s No. 1 seed.

  • 49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed with 26-21 win over Seahawks

    The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997.

