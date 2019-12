Garoppolo Shines…

Shanahan wasn’t ready to celebrate anything Kyle Shanahan says he wasn’t ready to celebrate anything on the chaotic final play because he’s experience this kind of ending before.

Bosa on 49ers’ win: ‘I thought we lost’ Nick Bosa thought the 49ers lost on the chaotic Jacob Hollister pass but was excited to find out his team stopped Hollister before the goal line.

49ers use ground game to beat Seahawks, win NFC East The 49ers use the running game to score three touchdowns along with a huge stop in the final seconds to defeat the Seahawks and win the NFC East on the road.

2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture and coverage on each team.

49ers survive Seahawks to win NFC West, No. 1 seed The 49ers stopped the Seahawks at the goal line on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to win 26-21 and clinch the NFC West along with the conference’s No. 1 seed.