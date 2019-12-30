Lev Parnas, an associate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense Graham: Giuliani should share info he has with intel community to ensure ‘it’s not Russian propaganda’ MORE, plans to turn over his iPhone data and other documents to the House Intelligence Committee, his lawyer announced Monday.

Joseph Bondy, Parnas’s lawyer, wrote a letter to the federal judge saying the subpoenaed records are important for the committee to “corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony” in the impeachment inquiry. He wrote they plan to produce the documents Tuesday and per the judge’s approval, will provide them to the committee.

“We’ve asked the Court for permission to give the contents of Lev Parnas’s iPhone and other documents—to be produced to the defense by DOJ tomorrow—to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence #HPSCI for use in the impeachment inquiry,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve asked the Court for permission to give the contents of Lev Parnas’s iPhone and other documents—to be produced to the defense by DOJ tomorrow—to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence #HPSCI for use in the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/iYNPb0DoGt — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) December 31, 2019

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken, an Obama appointee, has previously said he would approve an offer to share the documents with the committee, according to Bloomberg.

The document release would come as Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer briefed by FBI on anti-Semitic attack in New York Sen. Kennedy defends McConnell for working with president during impeachment trial Senate Democrat on impeachment trial: ‘If you have a rigged trial there’s no exoneration in acquittal’ MORE (D-N.Y.) has been requesting the Senate allow more witnesses and testimony in its trial of the president after the House impeached him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Congressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense MORE (D-Calif.) has hung onto the articles of impeachment, saying she won’t pass them to the upper chamber until the guidelines for the trial are agreed upon.

Parnas was arrested in early October on campaign finance violation charges, and the House Committee subpoenaed his records the day after his arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on bail.

Giuliani’s associate reportedly worked with the president’s lawyer to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Giuliani held phone call with Maduro amid Venezuela crisis Biden hits back at Sanders’s claim that Trump ‘will eat his lunch’ MORE and his son. The House impeachment inquiry began after a whistleblower report detailed Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into Biden, days after withholding military aid from the country.