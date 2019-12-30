The man responsible for perhaps saving the lives of dozens at a Texas church is speaking out about the harrowing experience.

A suspect opened fire Sunday during morning worship services at a Fort Worth-area church. At least three people were killed, including the attacker, in connection with the shooting.

What are the details?

Jack Wilson, a 71-year-old parishioner at West Freeway Church of Christ, is a former reserve deputy sheriff who owned a firearms training academy, according to Heavy.

Wilson, who is running for county commissioner, reportedly wrote about the attack at the church in a Facebook post.

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today,” the post read. “The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exist and I had to take out an active shooter in church.”

He continued, “I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

According to the outlet, Wilson reportedly responded to the attacker’s fire within five seconds.

What else?

“Evil walked boldly among us, but good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said according to USA Today.

The attack remains under investigation Monday morning, USA Today reported. Police officials have also not released the name of the gunman, and authorities have not provided information about a possible motive.

More than 240 parishioners in the church at the time of the shooting, authorities said, according to USA Today, and the service was being livestreamed to countless homes. In the livestream, the gunman can be seen getting up from a pew and talking to someone at the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire.

