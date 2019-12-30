Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday took aim at President TrumpDonald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE, saying she “wouldn’t have wasted” her time with trying to speak to the president about climate change when she attended the U.N. Climate Summit earlier this year.

Thunberg made the comment during an interview on BBC Radio 4 on Monday morning. According to Reuters, Thunberg appeared on the program as a guest editor.

During the interview, Thunberg was reportedly pressed about what she would have told Trump if they spoke during her visit to the United States earlier this summer to attend the U.N. climate summit.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” she responded.

“So I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t have wasted my time,” she added.

The comments from Thunberg come several weeks after Trump knocked the 16-year-old after she was named Time’s “Person of the Year” for her activism.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump tweeted at the time.

She was also targeted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro earlier this month over the media coverage she has received for her efforts calling for more climate action. “It is staggering, the amount of coverage the press gives that brat,” he said then.

Discussing some of the attacks she has received over her activism in recent months, Thunberg said Monday that “those attacks are just funny because they obviously don’t mean anything.”

“I guess of course it means something — they are terrified of young people bringing change which they don’t want — but that is just proof that we are actually doing something and that they see us as some kind of threat,” she added.

Thunberg, who rose to national prominence for her climate activism after she started skipping school last year to protest outside the Swedish parliament at age 15, added in the interview that she hopes she “won’t have to sit outside the Swedish parliament for long.

“I hope I don’t have to be a climate activist anymore,” she said.

“I just want to be just as everyone else. I want to educate myself and be just like a normal teenager,” she said, adding that she plans to continue her schooling next year.