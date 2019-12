(BBC NEWS) — Greta Thunberg’s father has said he thought it was “a bad idea” for his daughter to take to the “front line” of the battle against climate change.

Millions of people have been inspired to join the 16-year-old in raising awareness of environmental issues.

But Svante Thunberg told the BBC he was “not supportive” of his daughter skipping school for the climate strike.

Read the full story ›