NEW YORK — Incredibly, 2019 is close to being over, which means it’s time again to look back and reflect on the year that was. A recent survey of 2,000 sexually active American adults asked respondents to recount their sexual experiences in 2019, and found that a significant portion (44%) had the best sex of their lives this year. Moreover, 47% said their sex life was far better in 2019 than it was in 2018.

Apparently, this past year was one of sexual experimentation for many Americans: one in six tried phone sex for the first time, and 29% used their first sex toy. In fact, according to the research, which was commissioned by Pure Romance, 38% of respondents became more adventurous sexually this past year. Another 20% had sex in a car for the first time, and one in six had their first experience with sexual roleplaying.

All in all, most Americans (79%) said they are happy with their sex lives.

While all of that is obviously beneficial from a purely physical perspective, the survey also revealed that being more adventurous in the bedroom can improve one’s relationship with their partner as well. Nearly half (48%) said they were able to communicate more openly with their partner this year about what works for them sexually, and 44% learned more about how to properly please their significant other.

After considering all of these results, perhaps it isn’t very surprising that 57% of respondents said their sexual skills have improved over the past 12 months. On that note, 52% have tried new positions as well. It’s also worth noting that a full quarter of respondents have absolutely no regrets about their sexual experiences this year.

Looking ahead, a whopping 74% said they plan on being even more experimental in the bedroom in 2020. Furthermore, 52% said they are regularly trying new things with their partner between the sheets.

Still, the grass is always greener for a significant portion of respondents, with 59% admitting they wish they had more variety in their sex life. Similarly, when respondents were asked about their top sexual regrets of 2019, the five most frequent answers were: desiring more sex (42%), having boring sex too often (27%), hoping for more variety (21%), bad sex (13%), and “had sex with someone I shouldn’t have” (12%).

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

