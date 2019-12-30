Joe Biden got heckled — again.

This time the former vice president was in New Hampshire, campaigning in Milford on Sunday. Several hecklers interrupted him, calling him “creepy” and a “pervert.”

Just after Biden started speaking, a man in the back of the room shouted “don’t touch kids, you pervert.” Then a woman said “the truth is going to come out, buddy,” and started chanting “quid pro Joe.” Then another man asked Biden where the money is that he and his son Hunter “earned from Ukraine.”

Biden looked taken aback, and then laughed.

As the first man shouted, Biden said, “This is not a Trump rally.” After the hecklers finished, a flustered Biden said, “This, this, this is a democracy.”

Before Biden even got into the race, a slew of women came out and said that he had touched them inappropriately. Lucy Flores, a former Nevada assemblywoman who was running for lieutenant governor in 2014, accused Biden of inappropriately touching her during a campaign rally, saying she felt uncomfortable and demeaned by his touching.

Then Amy Lappos told The Hartford Courant that “Biden touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser in Greenwich when he was vice president.”

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” she told The Courant. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

Then two more women came forward. “Caitlyn Caruso, a former college student and sexual assault survivor, said Mr. Biden rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort — and hugged her ‘just a little bit too long’ at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She was 19,” The New York Times reported.

Biden issued a statement as the total number of women who came forward grew to nine.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully,” he said in a statement.

The man who heckled Biden about his son was referring to the Bidens’ links to Ukraine. President Trump was impeached by the House because Democrats said his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was inappropriate because he asked Zelensky to probe a corrupt company that once employed Hunter Biden, who reportedly made more than $80,000 a month from Burisma Holdings.

To that heckler, Biden said, “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” referring to Trump, who has not released his tax returns.

Earlier this month on a capmaign swing through Iowa, Biden blasted a man as a “liar” after the man cited Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma.

“You sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president… you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” the man said.

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

Then Biden challenged the 83-year-old man to a push-up contest.