One of the men cited for heroism during Sunday’s Texas church shooting posted his thanks to God that he was put in a position where he could save lives.

Jack Wilson, 71, who is running for a seat on the Hood County Commission, was one of two individuals cited by authorities Sunday after a man entered the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, and opened fire, killing two people.

“Today, evil walked boldly among us,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said Sunday, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Let me remind you, good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse.”

White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering praised “the heroic action of those two parishioners at the church,” while Director of Public Safety Jeff Williams said, “The two security volunteers saved 242 other parishioners who were in the church,” according to ABC News.

The second individual has not been identified.

Jack Wilson, the gentleman who literally saved the day at the West Freeway Church of Christ this morning. Mr. Wilson is a certified firearms instructor. Imagine that. The absolute right place at the right time with a perfectly executed shot saving many lives. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qXkQ2jc7WK — #FieldMcConnell’sColdConcreteFloor 🎄🎄🎅🎅 (@zekewatch317) December 30, 2019

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today,” Wilson, a conservative Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, wrote in a Facebook post. “The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.

“I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed.

“Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”

Images on the page show that Wilson’s campaign slogan is “Make Sure Your Vote Is On Target.”

Wilson is a former president of the On Target Firearms Training Academy and a past reserve deputy sheriff. He also served in Army National Guard.

A gunman open-fired at a White Settlement, Texas church, and within 3 seconds, a good guy with a gun stopped him. This was possible due to critical changes to Texas law in 2017. https://t.co/pE2gRPWh9b — NRA (@NRA) December 29, 2019

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lauded the quick reactions of the church’s “well-trained” security team, calling their heroism “unparalleled,” according to Fox News.

Patrick said, “This team responded quickly and within six seconds, the shooting was over.”

He noted that the security team’s quick response saved an “untold number of lives.”

Earlier in December, Wilson had participated in a local “Wreaths Across America” ceremony honoring veterans and posted about it on his campaign Facebook page.

‘Yesterday while attending the ‘Wreaths Across America’ in the Acton Cemetery, I was moved to realize that over 470 veterans are buried in this small cemetery,” he wrote. “It was a privilege and honor to place wreaths on their graves and thanking them for their service. Some gave their lives fighting for our freedom. I’m praying for peace in the families of those that served and gave their lives.

“Also, a special prayer for those away from their families during the holiday season. ‘Peace on earth, goodwill toward men.’”

