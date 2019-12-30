2019 has been a remarkable year for UFO sightings.

Partly because drones are so commonplace now, partly because there have been so many satellite launches , and partly because the US military seem to have developed some highly advanced new flying machines.

But also, maybe, because alien space travellers have taken a renewed interest in happenings here on Earth?

Certainly it’s hard to interpret this strange, apparently triangular object as a drone or a satellite. And if the USAF has a secret flying wing type aircraft that can hang in the sky like this, hovering in the sky above a town in upstate New York seems like a very poor way to keep a secret.

The person who recorded the video claims that they saw a red ‘orb’ type object being dropped from the triangular object just before they started filming.

This extraordinary clip was uploaded to the The Tales From Out There YouTube account last night. Like many such accounts, Tales From Out There runs a good many genuinely intriguing clips but also seems to be readily taken in by obvious hoaxes.

We might soon find out which of those categories this extraordinary clip falls into. Stephen Bassett, who set up Paradigm Research Group in 1996 to lobby for the extraterrestrial “truth embargo” to be lifted, recently told Daily Star Online that the only thing that prevented the truth about extraterrestrial contact from being revealed was the presence of Donald Trump in the White House.

Read More UFOs, Aliens and Outer Space ‘1,000mph’ UFO spotted over Las Vegas

Objects ‘split in two’ in sky

Mystery ‘craft’ seen from SpaceX rocket

USS Nimitz UFO tech to be revealed

Trump’s rival, Bernie Sanders, has promised to open up the US government’s UFO archives if he becomes president.

The US Navy has certainly been more open of late about what it describes as ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.’ Gun camera footage from Navy fighter planes showing highly advanced aircraft being operated by unknown pilots has been made available this year.

The craft shown in the clips perform amazing and – at our current level of technology – apparently impossible aerobatic feats, accelerating to incredible speeds and then coming to a sudden dead halt.

Even if we were able to build aircraft that performed like that, the g-forces involved in those manoeuvres would kill any human pilot.

But, coming back to this latest unexplained footage, most human pilots would find hovering above New York on a warm, slightly cloudy day quite a pleasant way to spend some time.