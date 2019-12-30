Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, owes more than $100,000 in federal taxes from a year during which he served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, according to the Daily Caller.

Biden reportedly earned at least $50,000 per month while on the board of Burisma — a position he did not appear to have any qualifications for — but he was not apparently giving the U.S. government its fair share of his income. The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr reported:

The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, according to records the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The federal agency issued the previously unreported lien in November 2018 and it seeks unpaid taxes for a year in which Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, served on the boards of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.

Hunter Biden’s finances became the focus of media and political attention this summer after President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings and Joe Biden’s involvement.

President Trump’s concern about the Bidens in Ukraine is centered on whether Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time of Hunter’s Burisma appointment, used his power and influence as VP to protect Hunter and Burisma from investigative scrutiny.

More recently, Hunter Biden was revealed to be the father of a child in Arkansas, and the mother of the child is currently suing him for child support. Hunter has reportedly not been forthcoming with the details of his financial situation throughout the process.

Biden says he has been unemployed and without a monthly income since May. He stepped down from the Burisma board earlier this year after being named to the board in 2014.