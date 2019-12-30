According to CD Media in November former Ukrainian official Oleksandr Onyshchenko claimed Hunter Biden was receiving “off the books” payments from Burisma “in the millions.”

CD Media later posted leaked records of payments they claimed were to Hunter Biden from Burisma Holdings in 2014 and 2015 totaling millions!

Via CD Media:

** Read about the payments here.

The documents show 46 payments to Hunter Biden’s company from November 2014 to November 2015.

There were 38 payments for $83,333 totaling more than $3.1 million.

This was from November 2014 to November 2015.

What Hunter did with the money is anyone’s guess. But what he didn’t do was pay taxes on the income!

On Monday The Daily Caller revealed that Hunter Biden did not pay his taxes during this time period and a $112,805 tax lien was placed on Hunter.

The Daily Caller reported:

The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden seeking $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, according to records the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained. The federal agency issued the previously unreported lien in November 2018 and it seeks unpaid taxes for a year in which Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, served on the boards of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners. “We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS stated in the lien notice, which it filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes.”

