An ISIS faction in West Africa warned that its murder of 11 Christian aid worker is a message to all Christians.

The group, Islamic State in West Africa Province, made the statement in a 56-second video published by the ISIS propaganda media arm Amaq showing the shooting of one man followed by the beheading of 10 others, the Christian Post reported.

The murders, according to the jihadist group, were retaliation for the killings of ISIS leader Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman in U.S. military operations earlier this year.

“This message is to the Christians in the world,” a man speaking over the video footage says, according to the Washington-based SITE Intelligence Group, the New York Times reported. “Those who you see in front of us are Christians, and we will shed their blood as revenge for the two dignified sheikhs, the caliph of the Muslims, and the spokesman for the Islamic State, Sheikh Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, may Allah accept them.”

TRENDING: Report: Hunter Biden facing tax lien for Burisma payoffs

Jihad Watch Editor Robert Spencer commented that many Christians who hear the warning will “assume that in order to end put a stop to this sort of thing, they need to proclaim that Islam is a religion of peace and redouble their pursuit of ‘dialogue’ with Muslims.”

“And the whole cycle will start over again,” Spencer wrote. “Everyone will feel good until the next jihad massacre of Christians, after which … Christians will proclaim that Islam is a religion of peace and redouble their pursuit of ‘dialogue’ with Muslims.”

Reuters reported a previous video indicated that the ISIS jihadists in West Africa took the men hostage in Maiduguri and Damaturu in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, where they have been fighting for years to set up a state under Islamic law.

ISWAP split from the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram in 2016, declaring its allegiance to ISIS.