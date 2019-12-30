Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retweeted a clip from LevinTV on BlazeTV in which a former U.S. federal prosecutor says Netanyahu is facing a coup attempt.

The episode is from Dec. 11, when host Mark Levin interviewed defense attorney Arthur Fergenson about charges against Netanyahu brought by Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Levin did the special episode on Netanyahu because he believes Netanyahu is being mistreated by the Israeli and American media, saying “I do not believe that…the greatest prime minister in the history of Israel has had a fair shake with the Israeli media and most of the American media.”

“This is, in our view, a coup attempt of a sitting prime minister,” Levin said of the indictment against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was indicted in late November on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust related to corruption cases. He has been accused of offering favors to media moguls in exchange for better coverage or monetary gifts.

The case has been compared to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and Netanyahu himself has accused media and government officials of conspiring to have him removed from power. From The New York Times:

In striking parallels to President Trump’s characterizations of the investigations against him, Mr. Netanyahu has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” and his allies have called it the product of a “deep state” conspiracy against Mr. Netanyahu — though Mr. Netanyahu himself appointed many of the key law-enforcement officials investigating him. Indeed, Mr. Mandelblit was once Mr. Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary, perhaps his closest adviser in the government.

During his interview with Levin, Fergenson said the indictment document is so long and opinionated that it is intentionally created to obscure the truth from the media and the public.

“It reminds me of James Comey,” Fergenson said, referring to the former FBI director.

Netanyahu declared a great victory last week in a primary election over his leadership of the Likud party.