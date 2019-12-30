Former Vice President Joe Biden was heckled during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Sunday, accused of being a “pervert” for his history of touching people without consent and grilled about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, according to reporters at the event.

Biden was at a campaign rally in a gymnasium in Milford, New Hampshire, when two separate outbursts by protesters interrupted the start of the event.

The first heckler, a male who appeared to be recording on a phone camera, attacked Biden’s age and race, and accused him of improper touching.

“You touch kids on video, and women,” the man yelled. “We don’t need another old, white man running for president. It’s time that a minority stepped up. You don’t touch kids ever again. Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”

Biden maintained his composure, saying “this is a democracy” before the next heckler got started.

“The truth is going to come out, buddy!” the woman yelled as she slowly backed toward the exit. She then began chanting “Quid pro Joe,” an apparent reference to accusations toward Biden regarding the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor while Biden was vice president.

Biden may see an increase in hecklers on the campaign trail, as he has shown in the past that he can be provoked to react aggressively.

Earlier this month in Iowa, a voter in attendance asked Biden about Ukraine and accused him of using the vice presidency to get his son Hunter a lucrative job in Ukraine, and of selling access to the president.

Biden appeared to react angrily, calling the voter a “damn liar” before possibly almost calling him fat and challenging him to a push-up contest and an IQ test. Sunday’s interaction, however, seems to indicate Biden is now more prepared for potentially hostile members of the audience at his events.

(H/T Washington Examiner)