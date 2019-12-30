Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden in September criticized a Texas law allowing armed parishioners as “irrational.”

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported armed parishioners shot and killed an armed attacker with near immediacy. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) described the armed parishioners as “immediate responders” and Texas DPS Director Joeff Williams noted the good guys with guns saved “242 other parishioners.”

While being interviewed by C-SPAN in September Biden criticized Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) signing of a law to allow licensed gun owners to carry firearms in church for self-defense. Biden said, “It is irrational, with all due respect to the Governor of Texas, it is irrational what they are doing.”

Biden elaborated by describing the idea of “being able to take [guns] into places of worship” as “absolutely irrational.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.