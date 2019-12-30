Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a New Hampshire crowd Monday that he is open to the idea of choosing a Republican as his 2020 running mate.

What are the details?

During a town hall in Exeter, a voter floated the prospect of a bi-partisan ticket to Biden, telling him he will “have to pull out all the stops” if he becomes the Democratic nominee, CNN reported.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” the woman said.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one right now,” Biden said, causing laughter from the audience, adding, “no, no, no, no, no, I’m serious.”

“Let me explain that,” the candidate continued. “You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now…they’ve got to step up.”

Biden went on to say, “Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are. There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who has simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to.”

He added, “We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”

The full video of the town hall can be seen below. The voter’s question about a bi-partisan ticket begins at the 37:30 mark.

[embedded content]

Joe Biden final campaign appearance 2019 would consider a GOP running mate



www.youtube.com



Anything else?



Since launching his campaign, Biden has listed several Democrats he might consider as his vice presidential pick, including former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, according to The Hill.