The owner of a Kansas McDonald’s franchise responded on Monday after the town’s police chief accused one of his employees of writing an obscene insult on a beverage ordered by one of his officers.

Dana Cook, owner of the McDonald’s restaurant in Junction City, told local NBC affiliate KSNT that video surveillance footage of the incident in question proves that the employee did not write the phrase on the officer’s cup.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation,” said Cook.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday wrote on Saturday in a now-deleted Facebook post that one of his officers, who was not identified, received the cup with “f—ing pig” written in marker across the order label.

“This is not only bad for McDonald’s, but a black eye for Junction City,” he wrote in the post.

“Acknowledgment that something was done wrong is kind of what we always want,” Hornaday added to KSNT. “Whether it’s something like this that happened at McDonald’s or in the criminal justice system.”

Cook told KSNT that he plans to present the video footage to Hornaday on Monday, while another local law enforcement agency pledged to have some of their officers visit the restaurant the same day as a show of good faith.

“As a show of faith in our community the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting to have a cup of Coffee Monday morning,” wrote the Geary County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.