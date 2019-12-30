The 2020 election might provide a choice on whether to take guns out of the hands of good, law-abiding citizens, but the stopping of this weekend’s Texas church shooting shows us we should not do that, according to Michael Reagan on Newsmax TV.

“Thank God for those who were in the congregation who in fact were packing weapons that they could take out the man who was killing people in that congregation,” Reagan told Monday’s “Newsmax Now.”

“It’s a plus for all of us to be able to see that, to say, ‘wait a minute, there’s a whole group of people who are running for president of the United States that want to take away our guns’ –some of them that were running wanted to take away our guns at the point of a gun.

“Now, you have Texas really showing us the way.”

Last year, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott passed a gun law permitted concealed carry in public places like churches, and Sunday in Texas, those carrying guns stopped a shooter in a church.

“More states ought to pay attention to what Texas is doing to take care of these issues, instead of what maybe California is doing where I live,” Reagan the son of former President Ronald Reagan told host John Bachman.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a presidential candidate, had ripped Gov. Abbott for his “just absolutely irrational” law, but now it has just saved lives.

“An unarmed guard is nothing but a spectator,” Reagan said. “This church had armed guards. They were able to take out the shooter in six seconds they took him out.

“Yes, there were two lives lost, but had they not been there, how many lives would have been lost by that shooter with that shotgun? We don’t know. Thank God for them that they were there.”

