Former first lady Michelle Obama is the "most admired woman" in the U.S. for 2019, according to a new Gallup poll.

Obama earned 10 percent of the write-in vote, followed by current first lady Melania Trump, who was the "most admired" for 5 percent, according to Gallup.

Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg all got 3 percent of the vote each.

It’s Obama’s second year in a row at the top of the Gallup poll. She earned 15 percent of the vote last year.

She was also named the most admired woman in the world in a July YouGov poll, beating Angelina Jolie, Winfrey and the Queen Elizabeth II as well as Clinton.

The polls come after Obama’s global book tour for her best-selling memoir, “Becoming.” The book, published in November 2018, sold more copies than any other book published in the United States that year.

Obama was also consistently more popular in polls compared to her husband, former President Obama, while he was in office, according to The Washington Post.

Former President Obama tied with President Trump as "most admired man" in the Gallup poll, with both men getting 18 percent of the vote.