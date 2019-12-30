Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said Monday that a failing U.S. “education system” that teaches students “there is nothing that is really right nor wrong” was behind a weekend stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration that injured five people.

“We have to stop blame game,” Huckabee said on Fox Business, “because you have people saying: ‘Oh, just get rid of the guns. We’ll be fine.'”

Then, Huckabee referenced the Sunday shooting at a church in Texas in which a gunman who killed two people was shot dead by two parishioners on security detail.

“It was a machete in the Hanukkah [attack] — and it was a gun that stopped what would have been a horrifically worse murder situation in the church,” Huckabee said.

“So, it’s not the weapons of choice. It’s the lack of heart. The lack of focus in human beings.

“When we have an education system that from the time these kids are tots tells them there is nothing that is really right nor wrong — it’s whatever they think it is, whatever they feel it is, whatever they believe it is — that results in an adult becoming where they also think they don’t have to tune their lives,” Huckabee said.

In the stabbing outside New York City on Saturday night, Grafton Thomas, 37, was to appear in federal district court in White Plains later Monday to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

He pleaded not guilty Sunday to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Thomas was held on $5 million bail.

The five victims suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger, slash wounds and deep lacerations, according to court documents.

At least one victim remained in critical condition Monday with a skull fracture — and the rabbi’s son was also injured.

The attack, on the seventh night of Hanukkah, was among a spate of violent attacks against Jews in the region that have led to increased security, particularly around religious gatherings.

In the Sunday shooting in Texas, a gunman inside the West Freeway Church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, was fatally shot within seconds by armed congregation members.

More than 240 parishioners were worshipping at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Huckabee called for political leaders to “quit blaming each other” and for a return to the Golden Rule.

“We’ve got to learn to love one another, respect one another, do unto others as we would do unto them,” he said.

“That Golden Rule is not out of style.

“It maybe is out of practice,” Huckabee said, “but it would change culture and society if we would just live within it — and we don’t.”