Last month, speaker, advocate, and wife of Lutheran minister Jamie Bruesehoff celebrated her 12-year-old child, whom she claims is transgender, receiving a puberty-blocking implant in the arm.

“Today, this kid showed her strength once again. Today, she did something that was hard and scary. Today, she made herself proud,” said a social media post from Bruesehoff, the mother of Rebekah, a preteen who is biologically male but identifies as female.

“Today, Rebekah had her second surgical procedure to place a hormone blocking implant in her arm to prevent her from progressing farther into puberty,” Bruesehoff gushed. “This is one example of what medically appropriate, medically necessary, life-affirming, and often literally life-saving treatment looks like for a transgender child.”

Rebekah was just ten years old when his parents allowed an implant to be put inside the child to start blocking puberty; the latest implant was a “replacement,” according to the mother.

⁣”That is the face of a girl terrified of hospitals and needles, but more terrified of having to live life as someone she is not. That is the face of a girl feeling on top of the world, knowing her body won’t betray her and she’s one step closer to the woman she will grow up to be,” the mother captioned two photos of Rebekah — one at 10 years old, the other at 12.

“Today, I’m thankful for top notch medical facilities and physicians,” she continued. “I’m thankful for ongoing and growing research and guidelines. I’m thankful for health insurance that covered my kid’s medically necessary treatment. And I’m extra thankful and proud to say that the insurance covering this procedure for my transgender daughter is provided to my husband through his employer … the church.⁣”

Bruesehoff closed out the post by bashing President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers for seemingly preventing and trying to prevent transgender procedures on minors, which she claims is tantamount to stopping “life-saving care.”

⁣

“With news of further discrimination out of the White House spreading and GOP lawmakers in multiples states trying to prohibit gender affirming, life-saving care like this for minors, I’m immensely grateful for my child’s medical care. EVERY kid deserves access to that care. We must fight those who want to prevent kids like her from living the lives they deserve,” the post reads. “ALLIES, we need you. Pay attention. Speak up. Stop the spread of misinformation. This is not abuse. This is allowing my child to live her best life.⁣”

Today, this kid showed her strength once again. Today, she did something that was hard and scary. Today, she made… Posted by Jamie Bruesehoff on Friday, November 1, 2019

On Saturday, Bruesehoff celebrated Rebekah making PEOPLE magazine.

“Big day for [Rebekah Bruesehoff]. We found the January 6 issue of People on newsstands. Rebekah and some of her fellow Marvel’s #HeroProject heroes are in it!! Get your copy and read about these awesome kids,” the mother captioned a Facebook post. “AND she got her ears pierced!⁣ We’ve been meaning to for a while, but haven’t been able to squeeze it in. She loves them! #mightyrebekah #transisbeautiful.”

PEOPLE described Rebekah as a “transgender activist.”

Big day for Rebekah Bruesehoff!We found the January 6 issue of People on newsstands. Rebekah and some of her fellow… Posted by Jamie Bruesehoff on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Bruesehoff describes herself as “an award-winning writer, speaker, and advocate” who is “openly queer” and “married to a Lutheran pastor and mom to three spirited children, including a twelve year old transgender daughter.” Bruesehoff specifies her pronouns as “she/her.”

“[Bruesehoff] is passionate about sharing her family’s story, because she believes our stories are bridges to understanding, compassion, and celebration,” the advocate’s Facebook page details. “Jamie writes and speaks about LGBTQ identities, policies and practices, advocacy, anti-bullying, parenting and faith. Jamie strives to live and lead with love, grace, and courage.”

