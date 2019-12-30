The state of Montana could soon be represented by a second representative in the U.S. House after the 2020 census, according to figures released Monday.

Census information first reported by The Wall Street Journal found that the state’s population grew by nearly 80,000 between 2010 and 2019, leading analysts to predict the state would be among several to gain representatives in Congress following the official results’ release next year.

Other states projected by the Journal to gain congressional seats include North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Colorado and Montana. States including California, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota were projected to lose one representative each.

California’s projected loss of a congressional representative would mark the first time since it joined the union that the state’s congressional delegation decreases in size.

In general, the census is expected to reflect a slowing in the growth of the U.S. population, resulting from lower birthrates and migration levels. The official reapportionment of congressional representation is expected to be completed by the end of next year.