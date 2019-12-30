NASA astronaut Christina Koch on Saturday became the latest woman to spend the longest time in space.

Koch has spent 289 days in space and is expected to spend a total of 328 consecutive days in orbit before she comes back to Earth, CBS News reported.

A NASA astronaut is having a record-breaking odyssey. On Saturday, Christina Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and is expected to spend 328 consecutive days in orbit before returning to Earth.

Koch said that she hopes someone surpasses her record as soon as possible. “Because that means that we’re continuing to push the boundaries,” she said.

Koch broke a record that fellow NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson previously held.

“Peggy, in particular, is one of my heroines and she’s been a great mentor to me,” Koch told CNN. “So it’s a great reminder to try to make her proud and also to do mentorship when I get home to sort of pay that forward.”

Koch said she measures her achievement in how much she brings to the table each day instead of “how many days” she spends up in space.

It is “another great reminder to just bring your best,” Koch said.

Koch said her trip is helpful for scientists to see how humans are affected by microgravity “for the long term,” so that NASA can adequately prepare for future flight missions to the moon and Mars.