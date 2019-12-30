Five people were stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack inside a rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York on Saturday night.

The anti-Semitic attack occurred on the seventh day of Hanukkah.

According to reports, a black male entered Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, and pulled out a machete. He pulled off the cover and stabbed five people. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest.

Suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, was arrested on Saturday in Harlem after fleeing the scene of the attack. He was charged with five counts of attempted murder Sunday afternoon with bail set at $5 million.

Police found anti-Semitic writings at his apartment during their search. His family says he is not a terrorist.

Last week there were at least eight anti-Semitic attacks on Jews in New York City in one week.

This morning Rabbi Marvin Hier told Varney and Co. that there was another anti-Semitic attack on Sunday in Grand Central Station that was not reported.

And now new video was released on Monday of a brutal anti-Semitic attack by a group of black youths on a Hasidic Jew last Tuesday in New York City.

The youths threw a chair at the Jewish man then stalked him and punched the man as he continued down the street.

Via Yaacov Behrman and Mike Cernovich:

I found disturbing footage of chair throwing & assault on Chassidic Jew Tue on Albany & Lincoln. Victim is uncomfortable reporting due to the discovery reform (attacker may know his identity). Same group assaulted someone later that night on Union Kingston. @NYPD77Pct @NYPD71Pct pic.twitter.com/f5jEAL5SkR — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) December 31, 2019

