The pastor at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, where a man shot two parishioners to death before he was killed by an armed member of the congregation, said he is thankful for the state law that allowed the church to protect itself.

“I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves,” Britt Farmer said.

He also said that protection is needed because, “There is evil in this world.”

Farmer announced the church would be gathering on Monday night to continue the service that was cut short by the attack.

“We lost two great men today but it could have been a lot worse,” Farmer said. “Today is one sermon I will never preach. It was called ‘Leaving a Legacy,’ and two men today left a legacy.”

The Daily Caller reported the Texas Department of Public Safety Director described the armed members quick response as “heroic” and “miraculous.”

“The citizens who were inside that church undoubtedly saved 242 other parishioners, and that might get swept aside,” Jeoff Williams said. “It was miraculous. The true heroes in all this are the people who were sitting in those pews today and responded, the immediate responders … it was truly heroic.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the incident only lasted six seconds thanks to the church’s volunteer security team members, a team formed after the passage of the state law that allows licensed gun owners to carry weapons inside houses of worship.

“Two of the parishioners who are volunteers on the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving untold number of lives,” Patrick said.

Authorities have not identified the victims or the shooter, according to CNN.

