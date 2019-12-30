Vice President Mike Pence’s oldest daughter, Charlotte Pence, on Saturday married Navy Lt. Henry Bond at the U.S. Naval Academy, in a ceremony attended by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Washington Examiner reports.

“It was a big and family filled event,” the Examiner quotes an unidentified person describing the wedding. Pence, 26, and Bond, 27, became engaged last July, and decided to hold their wedding quickly before Bond’s deployment. The ceremony was followed with a reception at the Naval Observatory, where the Vice President and second lady Karen Pence reside.

“I just really like the idea of family all being in someone’s home, around a wedding,” Charlotte Pence told USA Today earlier this month. “And it’s special to me that it’ll be a fact that people might talk about in the future . . . people that come to visit the house or live here in the future.”

Charlotte Pence is known for writing the children’s book “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President,” and two other books based on the family’s pet rabbit, which were illustrated by her mother.

“That’s one of the most rewarding things in our life right now,” Karen Pence said of engagement, before the wedding. “The joy for us is we love the young men who are going to be joining our family. And to know that our daughters have found the person that they want to live the rest of their life with is very rewarding.”