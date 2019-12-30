A Kansas police officer reportedly received a cup of coffee at an area McDonald’s that read “f***ing pig” on the order ticket on the side of the cup.

What are the details?

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said that one of his officers — who also happens to be a U.S. Army veteran — received the cup Saturday from a McDonald’s in Junction City, Kansas, according to

KWCH-TV.

Hornaday shared a photo of the offensive cup on

Facebook, writing, “One of my officers decided to grab a coffee at the McDonalds located at 1127 South Washington in Junction City this morning on his way to work. This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention, the company offered him a ‘free lunch.’ No, thank you. A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The U.S. Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more.

“This is not only bad for McDonalds, but is also a black eye for Junction City,” he continued. I apologize for the foul language, but covering it up would take away the full effect.”

KWCH said that the unnamed officer goes above and beyond the call of duty, often visiting patients at an area hospital and participating in Christmas giveaways at elementary schools across Herington, Kansas.

Did McDonald’s respond to the incident?

Dana Cook, the owner and operator of the franchise, told the

Daily Mail that the company takes “any incident like this seriously and are currently investigating the allegation made.”

“McDonald’s is a strong supporter of our police, military, and first responders,” Cook said.

What else?

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office addressed the incident on Facebook.

“Just to weigh in on the current situation in our community,” the post began, “we, humanity as a whole, have become quick to judge, and even quicker to react. We don’t know the whole story and are saddened by seeing this incident in our community.”

The post continued, “However, we at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, believe this was an isolated incident and have faith in management at McDonald’s to get to the bottom of the situation. We do not believe the actions of one individual represent the feeling of our community as a whole, a community we are proud to serve. As a show of faith in our community the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting to have a cup of Coffee Monday morning.”