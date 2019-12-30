A majority of black voters say they’re more interested in voting in the 2020 presidential election than in the 2016 race, as they want to remove President Donald Trump from office, according to a new poll.

Third Way and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, which partnered with GBAO Strategies for the poll, said black voters’ motivation comes from a belief that Trump “has been a disaster for our country, and we need to do everything we can to vote him out,” reports Axios.

The survey of 1,200 black Americans was conducted from Nov. 14-19, and included an oversample of 493 people in the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and revealed:

Most respondents believe Trump’s election emboldened people with racist views to express them publicly;

The second reason most said they want to vote is because of an agreement that casting a ballot is “the best way to make my voice heard in our government.”

Meanwhile, 57% of all respondents identifying as “strong Democrats” said they are more interested in voting, compared to 62% of black men identifying as strong Democrats.

An estimated 30 million black Americans are eligible to cast ballots next year. Back in 2016, Trump got the vote of three times more black men than black women.

This time around, men and women are sharing some of the same concerns, but differ in two major ways:

The women said affordable housing is their top priority, a matter that is not often mentioned in Trump’s reelection campaign.

Men said their top concern is the cost of healthcare, an issue Democratic candidates have focused on since before the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump has been campaigning on the strong economy, but just 22% of black Americans polled said their financial situation got better over the last two years.