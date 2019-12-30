On Monday, federal prosecutors filed five hate crime charges against the man who wounded five Orthodox Jews during a Hanukkah celebration at the home of a rabbi Saturday night.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday with the Southern District of New York, Special Agent Julie S. Brown accuses the suspect — a 38-year-old African American man who family members say suffers from mental illness, specifically schizophrenia (his name is here redacted in accordance with Daily Wire policy on mass killers) — of “obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury.”

In the complaint, Brown provides previously unrevealed details about the contents of the suspect’s journals and cell phone indicating that he was potentially motivated by “anti-Semitic sentiments.”

“On or about December 28 , 2019, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, [the suspect], the defendant, intentionally obstructed, by force and threat of force, each victim listed below in the enjoyment of that victim’s free exercise of religious beliefs, and attempted to do which conduct was in and affected interstate commerce,” the complaint reads. “[The defendant’s] acts included an attempt to kill, and resulted in bodily injury to, each victim in Counts One through Five; the acts also included the use, attempted use, and threatened use of a dangerous weapon, to wit, a machete.”

After detailing the actions of the suspect the night of the attack — from entering the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York at around 9:52 p.m. to being pulled over by police at 11:59 p.m. and found with “what appeared to blood on [his] jacket, clothing, and hands” — Brown provides some key details concerning the possible motives of the suspect uncovered during the investigation.

In his handwritten journals, Brown found evidence of anti-Semitism (formatting adjusted):

Based on my training and experience, it appears that several of the pages in the journals express ant-Semitic sentiments, such as: Stating that the “Hebrew Israelites” took from the “powerful ppl (ebinoid Israelites [a reference to the ‘Black Hebrew Israelite’ movement).”

Questioning “why ppl mourned for anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide.”

Referring to “Adolf Hitler” and “Nazi Culture” on the same page as drawings of a Star of David and a Swastika.

A footnote on the first item explains:”The term ‘ebinoid Israelites’ appears to be a reference to the ‘Black Hebrew Israelite’ movement, in which groups of Africa-Americans assert that they are the descendants of the ancient Israelites. Both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center have stated that some Black Hebrew Israelites espouse anti-Semitic beliefs.”

The Black Hebrew Israelites is the same group that that made national headlines after members taunted the Covington Catholic High School students ahead of their encounter with a Native American demonstrator.

The complaint also list a few of the red flag searches conducted on the suspect’s cell phone between Nov. 9 and Dec. 27, including:

“Why did Hitler hate the Jews”

“German Jewish Temples near me”

“Zionist Temples in Elizabeth NJ”

“Zionist Temples of Staten Island”

“Prominent companies founded by Jews in America”

The suspect’s cell phone was also used on the day of the attack to access an article titled “New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighborhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here’s What to Know,” the complaint reveals.

Read the full complaint here.