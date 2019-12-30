Rap music icon and actor Ice-T created a public outrage from liberals when he tweeted a quote with an image that had a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Daily Game: Let the Haters dig their own graves,” he tweeted on Monday.

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, is a popular musician, actor and record producer.

The quote read, “Never Interfere With an Enemy While He’s in the Process of Destroying Himself.” But it was the background of the image that enflamed some social media users.

The image bore the letter “Q” in flame, which stands for “QAnon,” a popular social media conspiracy theory that includes claims that Democrats and liberal celebrities are involved in a massive satanic child sex and prostitution scheme.

Many on the left were angered that Marrow tweeted the QAnon meme, and criticized him over it.

“Hey ICE T, you are awesome and if you want to support Trump that’s fine. But as a former Trump supporter myself, I should inform you that’s a #Qanon symbol which is part of the MAGA cult,” responded David Weissman.

“Got it.. I just liked the quote homie,” Marrow replied.

“You sound stupid,” he said to another detractor. “If it bums you that I posted a quote connectect to some Si Fi s**t I don’t even know about.. You take Twitter WAY to serious..”

To other critics, he simply responded, “Eat A D**k…”

Here’s more on the Q-Anon conspiracy theory:

