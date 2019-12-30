Christian rapper Kanye West says that he won’t be distracted from his mission of bringing people to God through music and refuses to be labeled as a secular musician.

What are the details?

According to NME, West appeared at downtown Los Angeles’ Union Rescue Mission, where he spoke to the less fortunate while celebrating his first year of Sunday Services.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service,'” he revealed. “I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

West also warned people away from referring to him as a secular artist.

“Don’t call me secular,” he said according to a Twitter video courtesy of Bishop Kenneth Ulmer. “Because secular is trying to say that I’d do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it twisted.”

Anything else?

West released his latest album, “Jesus Is Born,” on Christmas Day.

The album is a “19-track extension of what West and his band and choir have been playing at his Sunday Service sermons throughout the year.”

West’s gospel album, October’s “Jesus Is King,” prompted the megastar to reveal that God turned his whole life around.

“With God, I’ve been able to beat things that had a full control of me,” he said.