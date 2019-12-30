Attacks on worshippers are “very disturbing,” particularly the rise of anti-Semitic acts that have been taking place across the country, Rep. Doug Collins said Monday.

“My heart goes out to those who are simply worshipping and have people who are evil and do evil things,” the Georgia Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

In the weekend attack at a Monsey, New York rabbi’s home, a person with a machete came to the door during a Hanukkah dinner and started stabbing people. Meanwhile, at a Fort Worth-area church, a gunman opened fire and was shot down by armed congregants.

The attacks were “very disturbing,” said Collins, noting the growing anti-Semitic trend.

“We are seeing it all over our country, seeing it even in the halls of Congress, the BDS movement, other things that just heighten this issue,” said Collins. “It’s a disturbing trend but one which also I think we do overcome because people do see that out there. We must stand together and actively work to stop it.”

Collins, one of President Donald Trump’s main defenders in the ongoing impeachment push, also said Monday that as the new year approaches, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will realize “she is not the person who is the sole arbiter of the House rules and Senate rules.”

“She needs to decide that she started impeachment, went through impeachment, she has led her conference off a cliff and it is time to send the articles over to the Senate for the Senate to do its constitutional job,” said Collins. “it is not up to Nancy Pelosi to do this. What really bothers me is she told the world this is a solemn moment for her members to vote their conscience and now she is holding it like a political tool. She has shredded all acts of decency.”