Freedom Caucus members Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs joined Gregg Jarrett on Hannity on Monday night.

During their discussion the two Republican lawmakers said they witnessed Democrat lawmakers being threatened to vote for the slapdash impeachment process.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: It’s not just that Nancy Pelosi raises money for her political caucus, it’s that Nancy Pelosi uses that money as a political weapon against anyone who would potentially vote against impeachment. Andy and I observed active threats on the House floor that if the Blue Dog Democrats did not go along with the radical left of the Democratic Party and support impeachment that they would not be supported by the DCCC. (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee)

Gregg Jarrett: So that’s the active threat?

Matt Gaetz: That’s the quid pro quo!… The only quid pro quo that I observed in this impeachment process is the quid pro quo where if the Democrats did not line up behind Nancy Pelosi as lemmings ready to go off the cliff that they would then be bludgeoned by their own party in the primaries.