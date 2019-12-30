An investigation by the Daily Caller News Foundation has revealed that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is facing a tax lien of $112,805 for unpaid taxes from 2015.

The lien was filed about a year ago, but hasn’t been reported until now.

The report said the taxes are for the year that Hunter Biden was being paid to be on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity company BHR Partners.

Those jobs have become flashpoints for the 2020 presidential election debate since Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama and in charge of Ukraine policy when Hunter Biden was hired, without experience, for $83,000 a month to be on the Burisma board.

In fact, Joe Biden is on video announcing his threat to Ukraine to withhold American aid unless they fired a prosecutor who was looking into the allegedly corrupt Burisma.

“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS stated in the lien notice, which it filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds, the report said. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes.”

The report said, “It does not appear that Hunter Biden has resolved his tax debt to the IRS. No corresponding lien release form has been filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds.”

The Caller tried to ask Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, about the apparent unpaid taxes, but he did not return requests for comment.

The city of Washington, D.C., also earlier had placed a tax lien against Hunter and Kathleen Biden for income in 2015 in the amount of about $49,000 but released the lien late in 2017.

The Bidens, Hunter and Kathleen, divorced in 2017 after she accused him of maxing out credit cards, getting double mortgages on their properties and accumulating a tax debt of at least $314,000.

At the time, she accused him of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip cubs and gifts for women.”

He alleged fathered a child with former stripper Lunden Roberts, and in that case stated under oath just weeks ago he has been unemployed and has had no monthly income since May.

He jumped into the Burisma job in 2014 and held it until 2019.

“Hunter Biden did not receive any direct compensation from Burisma — rather, the Ukrainian company wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total of $708,302 to Hunter Biden each month for undisclosed purposes while RSB was receiving funds from Burisma,” the report said.

“During that 17-month time frame, in June 2015, Rosemont Seneca Bohai obtained a 20% equity stake in BHR Partners, the Chinese private equity firm that Hunter Biden served on the board of starting in 2013.”

There was a report just days ago that Hunter Biden was the subject of multiple criminal investigations connected to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

That report from The New York Post said court documents filed in a paternity dispute in which he’s involved assert he is the subject of multiple criminal investigations.

One of the purported probes centers on his receipt of more than $3 million for serving on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father was responsible for Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.

The Post reported the new claims were made by a Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations, on behalf of Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper.

Biden immediately demanded the allegations be removed because they were filed by an “intervener” in the paternity case. He alleged “the notice is filed by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some media attention.”

The judge agreed, which is why the claims were available only temporarily.

The 49-year-old Biden is “the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” the filing claimed.