A new report documents how a transsexual in Colorado and a partner shot nine students at their school, then later claimed the victims deserved it for their “transphobia.”

In Maine, a transgender defended the murder of two parents because they failed to “accept” the the “transition.”

And in Maryland, a transgender who also was a mass shooter killed three before using the gun for suicide.

Such violence isn’t unusual, according to a report by the website National Justice.

The site said “individuals identifying as transgender are not only less likely to be victims of murder than biological women (and far less than men), their small population is well represented among murderers, serial killers and pedophiles.”

“The Human Rights Campaign, which meticulously tracks transgender deaths across the country, is conspicuously not tracking them when they commit crimes. But in the U.K., analysts found that during the period of 2007-2017, transsexuals were 58% more likely to commit a murder than be murdered,” the report said.

Those numbers aren’t available for the U.S., but a number of individual cases spotlighted the claims “they are justified in killing others due to bigotry,” the report said.

They include the incidents in Colorado, Maine and Maryland.

In California, a Berkeley transgender activist was recently granted a mere insanity plea for stabbing two women, one to death.

And in Texas, a transgender beat a baby girl to death and is facing the death penalty.

Many times reports omit the “gender identity,” National Justice said.

“Simple math shows that transgenders are less likely to be murdered than normal people,” it continued. “According to FBI crime statistics, Americans are victims of homicide at a rate of about 5 per 100,000. For men, the number is 6.6 per 100,000 and for women, 1.8. According to gay activist groups, 24 transgenders have been killed in 2019 out of a population of 1.4 million , making their homicide rate 1.7 out of 100,000 – less likely to be killed than the average woman.”

The report credited specialized services for transgenders with providing a “well-being above everyone else.”

“The fact that a man is six times less likely to be killed if he takes female hormones and wears women’s clothing is proof positive that it’s normal people who are in dire need of advocacy,” the report said.