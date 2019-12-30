Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are sending messages of support to civil rights icon Rep. John LewisJohn LewisObama offers words of encouragement to John Lewis after cancer diagnosis Rep. John Lewis to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer House panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA MORE (D-Ga.) after he revealed on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Rep. John Lewis, we are all praying for you following this diagnosis. John, know that generations of Americans have you in their thoughts & prayers as you face this fight. We are all praying that you are comfortable,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive health care fights to watch in 2020 Congressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York Figures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted on Sunday. “We know that you will be well.”

A number of Republicans also took to Twitter to send words of encouragement to the congressman after he announced his cancer diagnosis.

“Rep. John Lewis is a hero to Georgians and all Americans, including me. My respect and prayers are with this fighter as he faces a new battle,” Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsFigures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics McCarthy recommends Collins, Ratcliffe, Jordan to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Ga.) tweeted.

The outpouring included other members of both parties.

“John Lewis is a giant—an icon of the civil rights movement, a leader in Congress and one of the kindest people I know. I’m praying for a speedy and full recovery. We need you making good trouble in the halls of Congress!” Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar2019 political ‘person of the year’: Nancy Pelosi Progressive activist Zephyr Teachout endorses Bernie Sanders The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 MORE (D-Minn.) tweeted.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley2019 political ‘person of the year’: Nancy Pelosi Progressive activist Zephyr Teachout endorses Bernie Sanders The rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 MORE (D-Mass.) took to Twitter with a throwback video of her and Lewis dancing to “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire, writing: “I know we have many, many dances & endeavors in good trouble to come. Covering you in prayer as you take on this fight.”

.@RepJohnLewis, I know we have many, many dances & endeavors in good trouble to come. Covering you in prayer as you take on this fight ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vZjtbkBCUc — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) December 30, 2019

“Deeply saddened by news that Rep. John Lewis has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Champion. Hero. Legend,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesJuan Williams: Obama has one more election to win Republicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy Jeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted. “Mr. Lewis has always been there to fight for America. America must now be there to pray for and stand with him during this time of need.”

“Rep. John Lewis has always fought for what he believes in. And now more than ever, America needs his unparalleled commitment to build a more just and equitable future. He will fight this. He will beat this. His fight is not done,” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffFigures to watch as White House mounts impeachment defense Senate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal House GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted.

Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerHouse GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority A solemn impeachment day on Capitol Hill GOP begins impeachment delay tactics with motion to adjourn MORE (R-N.C.) joined other members from the opposite side of the aisle in offering support.

He shared a photo of him and the civil rights icon at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of “Bloody Sunday” in 1965.

“John Lewis has crossed many tough bridges in his life. He’s never backed down from a fight, always standing firm & with resolve,” Walker wrote. “It was one of the greatest honors of my life to walk by his side across this bridge, & I will do the same as he crosses his next. Prayers, my friend.”

John Lewis has crossed many tough bridges in his life. He’s never backed down from a fight, always standing firm & with resolve. It was one of the greatest honors of my life to walk by his side across this bridge, & I will do the same as he crosses his next. Prayers, my friend. pic.twitter.com/C9ehsKNCNG — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 30, 2019

“I join the nation in praying for my colleague Rep. John Lewis. John has never backed down from a fight, and I know he will battle cancer with the same courage and toughness he has always demonstrated,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseCongressional leaders, 2020 hopefuls condemn anti-Semitic attack in New York Sunday shows – Tensions simmer during break in impeachment process Scalise on impeachment trial: Pelosi ‘can run for the Senate if she wants to be a senator’ MORE (R-La.) tweeted.