Christianity Today editor Mark Galli recently prompted a flurry of often-heated discussions by offering that true Christians who support the morally challenged Manhattan business mogul and showman, President Donald Trump, are selling their souls. The author makes a case for Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal from office by posing this interesting challenge:

Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?

There is some obvious fallaciousness on display here. Men whom we might consider “immoral” by our standards have often performed incredible acts of goodness to advance the human condition. Students of the remarkable events in North America from 1775 to 1797 must constantly grapple with the notion that three of our most revered and important Founding Fathers, Washington, Jefferson, and Madison, engaged in the morally heinous practice of slavery. Yet this does not compel us to abandon the principles laid out in the Declaration of Independence or toss out the Constitution. Slavery was a far more wicked crime against God and humanity than a mean-spirited tweet. And for his many readers who no doubt believe it to be mass infanticide, for Mr. Galli to place abortion on the same moral plane as insulting Rosie O’Donnell or being on one’s third marriage is prime facia ludicrous.

There is an old expression that “no man is a hero to his valet.” And this goes for heads of state as much as any revered position. The White House is not a chapel. It is the home office of the chief executive of one of three federal branches that is part of a 50-state Constitutional republic. Over the years it has been occupied by slave-holders, drinkers, philanderers, gamblers, racists, boors, even sexual predators. But it has only been with the advent of unfettered information overwhelming the ramparts of a once-protective press (one that hid FDR’s paralysis for years and ignored his keeping a mistress, or protected the secret of JFK’s serial infidelities) that the seedier underside of the mere mortals who temporarily reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue have become fodder for public consumption. To look to the Oval Office for spiritual fulfilment is a fool’s errand. Such quests for inspiration from a politician reached embarrassing levels of bizarre, almost cult-like adulation with Barack Obama.

Perhaps my “whatever” attitude reeks of cynicism to some. Who knows, maybe it is. Politics has become so coarsened over the past decades as to be exhausting to the spirit; and the rancor did not start with Trump, but rather it created Trump. I’m old enough to remember Reagan being lampooned by a hostile media as “an affable fool” and barely a week went by when someone wasn’t branding George W. Bush with the scarlet H of “Hitler.” I do know that character matters. Otherwise the reminders by Mussolini’s supporters that the trains always ran on time should have sufficed. But in Trump’s case, in this time in our history, we Christians must take the results over ostracizing the morally deficient man. Why? Because the president whom Mr. Galli wishes to remove from office has been the best friend Christians and Jews, religious and non-religious alike, have had in the White House in my lifetime.

And therein lies the answer that baffles those primarily on the Left for whom Christianity and fervent belief in God is either a perplexing unknown or even something to be caricatured and attacked. (No, people of faith do not really believe God is a white-bearded Merlin-like magician.) The key to understanding why Christians and religious Jews support Trump can be found in why they were in his camp in 2016.

On June 3, 2008, then-Senator Barack Obama accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president of the United States and bombastically declared, “This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and the planet began to heal.”

On January 20, 2017 many of the nearly nine-in-10 Americans who believe in God were still thinking the same after eight years of President Obama’s hostility toward religion.

To say that President Trump is an unknown when it comes to his personal relationship with God, if any, is an understatement. Yet eight in 10 self-identified white, born-again or evangelical Christians voted for Trump, while just 16 percent voted for Clinton.

But why? To understand why religious voters set aside their reservations and pulled the lever for Trump, and why they most likely will again in 2020, all one need do is review the record of the previous administration vis-à-vis religious institutions as well as what the current Democratic Party represents.

Fifty-five percent of those who attend church or synagogue once a week voted for Trump, whereas 62 percent who never attend religious services voted for Clinton.

Consider: In 2016, of those who label themselves Democrats, the largest single block of voters are what the Pew Center calls “nones” — those who have no affiliation with any organized religion. They are 28 percent of the party, up from 19 percent just in the last ten years. In the GOP, evangelicals make up 38 percent, up one percent in ten years.

Why is this significant? Because the party in which faith has largely eroded has also become the base camp of the secular-progressive movement. The simple fact is that in the culture wars, this side represents the aggressors.

Religious conservatives understand there will never be a perfect world; only Heaven can be Heaven. The same goes for presidents. But with no faith, indeed no God, the Left is frantically driven to try to make a paradise of this earth. It’s a Dante-esque torture for them, as the carrot on the stick of a terrestrial Utopia can never be tasted.

And so theirs is a never-ending crusade to stamp out the reminder of the fundamental flaw in their belief system—that original sin can be eradicated through government activism, and with the right laws, policies, and court verdicts. And no better ally have they had in the White House than Barack Obama.

The administration Trump dethroned represented for the faithful one of the most formidable progressive antagonists in the post-modern age. On the day Trump took the oath of office, people of faith could look back on a previous eight years of edicts, laws, and court rulings that back up this assertion. HHS mandates supported by the administration showed uncompromising dismissal of religious values, compelling Catholic hospitals to engage in family planning practices and provide services that contradicted their core beliefs in the sanctity of human life in-utero.

Pittsburgh’s bishop, David Zubik, likened the mandates to “a slap to the face.” He declared: “The Obama administration has just told the Catholics of the United States, ‘To hell with you.’” White Catholics also supported Trump over Clinton by 60 percent to 37 percent.

But it wasn’t just Catholics who found themselves on the receiving end of what they perceived as a secular-progressive assault on divinely inspired moral constructs they consider vital to a cohesive society. The list of the previous administration’s hostile positions toward religion in favor of leftist activism is long. From initial abandonment of The Defense of Marriage Act and overt support of Obergefell (the same-sex marriage ruling), to opposition to the Conscience Protection Act, to secularist edicts aimed at privately held businesses, to the Little Sisters of the Poor battle — the administration presented an overarching dismissal of the Judeo-Christian values that have formed the historical and cultural bedrock of our republic.

When Donald Trump placed his hand on the Bible while standing on the Capitol steps, the faithful did not look up and see one of their own per se; but they did see a President who does not disdain them. Evangelicals, Catholics, and the many other Christian and religious Jewish denominations that feel so put upon by the Left have finally found some relief in the form of a President who leans toward the authority of the states to decide the matters of culture and life.

Evangelicals understand that such true federalism could have far-reaching implications re: how the courts view Roe v. Wade and other lightning-rod decisions in the culture wars. They also understand that to achieve their aim of, to paraphrase William Buckley, standing athwart the relentless progressivism and shouting Stop! they must have a like-minded judiciary. They see that now one-in-four circuit court judges are Trump appointees, and from Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on down, they lean toward interpreting the Constitution (which people of faith feel is on their side of the moral divide) rather than engaging in activist legislation to subvert original intent.

So why did 200 evangelicals come out against Mr. Galli’s piece—sincere and as worthy of respect and reflection as it was? Because they have a memory. They remember what the pre-Trump atmosphere was for people of faith, and they have no desire to return to it. After eight years of torrential assaults on values that the faithful hold dear, Trump’s promise of relief was enough to prompt an Election Day coalescing around the man who is now the 45th president of the United States, warts and all. And with another four years, who knows how much more re-configuring of the federal bench might be in the offing?

As a Christian, I accept that all people are flawed. If not, then there’d be no need for a Messiah and redemption. But I also understand that sometimes the best policies have come from the worst of men. Conversely, sometimes the most horrific results stem from initiatives enacted with the noblest intentions. As Henry Adams once lamented, “It’s always the good men who do the most harm in the world.”

Sometimes there are more important and immediate concerns than moral litmus tests. As far as Donald Trump and the culture wars go, this is, perhaps, just such a moment.

Brad Schaeffer is the author of the WW2 Novel Of Another Time And Place [Post Hill/Simon & Schuster, 2018]