Actress Sharon Stone has been restored to Bumble’s dating app after her access was suspended for hours when users complained that her profile must be fake, CNN reported Monday.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight [sic] and they closed my account,” Stone wrote on Twitter. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

She added, “Hey, @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

Bumble restored her account, saying it was “so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive.”

“Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified,” a Bumble representative told CNN.

Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor told Stone, after unblocking her account, “Hope you find your honey,” the BBC reported.

Bumble differs from other dating apps in that the woman has to initiate contact by sending the first message.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded the site and is its CEO, said the #MeToo movement inspired her to create an app that could empower women by providing them the ability to make the first move.

Stone, who is best known for her performance in “Basic Instinct,” has been married twice before, but has been single since 2004.