While audiences in upstate New York were preparing to watch a classical Chinese dance performance by New York-based nonprofit Shen Yun, hecklers appeared in front of the theater venue.

What was their motive?

To comply with the Chinese regime’s censorship agenda.

From Dec. 20 to 22, Shen Yun performed four shows at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College in Purchase, New York. Tickets were all sold out.

Shen Yun, which means “the beauty of divine beings dancing” in Chinese, according to its website, seeks to revive 5,000 years of Chinese civilization through music and dance. Founded in 2006 by artists in exile, the company was established to present traditional Chinese arts, free of censorship from the Chinese regime.

Beijing has thus continually tried to sabotage Shen Yun’s performances in the United States and beyond.

The latest attempt involved a New York-based front group for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Heckling

At about 6:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 20, Li Huahong, the head of a CCP front group known as the Chinese Anti-Cult World Alliance (CACWA), led a group of 25 people and entered the Purchase College theater lobby, claiming that they wanted to buy tickets.

The group frequently appears at the venues where Shen Yun is due to perform and displays posters and banners defaming the company.

They are also known to harass and intimidate local adherents of Falun Dafa, a spiritual group that is currently banned and heavily persecuted in mainland China.

Some of Shen Yun’s performances depict the ongoing persecution of Falun Dafa in China.

Li and her entourage did not buy tickets, but instead yelled Chinese-language insults to Shen Yun staff inside the lobby.

Soon after, the theater’s security staff arrived and drove them out. One of the security guards told Shen Yun staff: “Please don’t worry! We will make sure the show can perform without interruption. Here is neither China nor Hong Kong.”

One audience member shouted, “You guys go back to Communist China!”

Li then led her group outside the theater, where they held poster boards with defamatory messages about Shen Yun and Falun Dafa.

The following day, Li and her group again arrived at the Purchase theater in a coach bus prior to Shen Yun’s performance at 2 p.m. They again stood outside the theater with their posters. Afterwards, the group got onto their bus. The Epoch Times followed the bus and discovered that the group was taken to a nearby Costco store to shop and eat.

When the bus returned to the theater in the evening, some in the group left by themselves, while others stood outside the theater again with their posters.

On the third day, local police sent more officers to patrol near the theater. Li’s group had noticeably fewer members that day.

Audience’s Opinion

American audiences criticized the Chinese regime’s interference toward Shen Yun.

“It’s [Shen Yun] so fabulous. It’s just wonderful. I really love it. Everybody should see it. It’s really great,” said painter and audience member Betsy M. Fowler, in an interview with The Epoch Times after she watched the Dec. 22 performance in Purchase.

“When I first saw this protest, I felt… they were paid to stand there, hold the signs that they were told to say.” Shen Yun audience member and salesman Rudy told the Chinese-language Epoch Times on Dec. 21. “They were not authentic. They were not genuine. They were not emotional. They were not with passion.”

Business owner John told the Chinese-language Epoch Times at the theater on Dec. 21: “In a situation like this, where there is art and music, the protest doesn’t belong here.”

Dr. Thakker, who is a clinical research scientist, told the Chinese-language Epoch Times after he saw Shen Yun on Dec. 22: “They [Li’s members] are supported by the Chinese government. And I think that is a mistake by the Chinese government. If they [Beijing] want to become one of the most powerful countries in the world, they have to give their people complete freedom.”

Li Huahong (right top), a CCP agent in New York, and her team members are trying to interfere Shen Yun’s performance at the Performing Arts Center at Purchase College in Purchase, U.S. on Dec. 20 – 22, 2019. (The Epoch Times)

Li Huahong

Chinese immigrants previously hired by Li revealed to The Epoch Times that the Chinese Anti-Cult World Alliance receives funding from China’s Tianjin City Political and Legal Affairs Committee. Those hired by the group are paid to participate in the group’s activities.

The Political and Legal Affairs Committee is a CCP agency that oversees all law enforcement authorities, including the police force, in China. Each regional government in China has a branch office of this agency.

Earlier this year on Feb. 9, local residents were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Flushing, a neighborhood in Queens, New York City.

Li was observed instructing people to stand behind police barricades among the spectators and carry the Chinese regime’s national flag. The people were stationed throughout the parade route, totaling over 100 flag-bearers.

One male flag-bearer of African-American appearance told a reporter that he was paid $200 to carry the flag this year, adding that last year he was paid $20. Another male, an apparent coordinator who was giving out flags, was observed telling recipients to keep their red envelopes safe, adding that the payment was $30. Red envelopes containing cash gifts are traditionally given out during Chinese New Year.

Peter Tu, chairman of the Flushing Lunar New Year Parade and executive-director of the Flushing Chinese Business Association, said he was upset after witnessing the scene, adding that his association had already refused to allow Li’s group to join the parade, but he could not stop people from bearing the Chinese flag on the sidewalks.

Li was also previously found guilty and sentenced for assault with intent to cause injury back in 2013, for an incident in which she beat a man named Cheng Changhe after the latter tried to stop her from assaulting a practitioner of Falun Dafa.

The judge ordered that Li receive sessions of anger management psychotherapy.

According to court documents, Li has been sued multiple times for physically assaulting Falun Gong practitioners in Flushing since 2011. Local adherents are often on the streets passing out fliers about the persecution in China.

The CCP has used a variety of methods to interfere with Shen Yun since its founding, including by threatening theater venues and local governments to stop hosting Shen Yun; sabotaging Shen Yun’s tour buses; arranging for China-based performing arts groups to perform at the same venues as Shen Yun’s; and hiring internet trolls to sway online opinion against the company.